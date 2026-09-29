JLL Arranges Sale of 270-Unit Apartment Community Near Myrtle Beach

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of The Lorrel, a 270-unit, garden-style apartment community located at 3465 Sandler Blvd. in Little River, a suburb of Myrtle Beach. Atlanta-based ANiMAL Group purchased the property from Virginia Beach-based Wakefield Residential for an undisclosed price. John Mikels of JLL led the transaction on behalf of the seller.

Completed in 2023, The Lorrel was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of 879 square feet. Amenities include a resort-style pool with a tanning ledge, pickleball court, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor fire pit with fireside seating, leash-free dog park, pet spa, business center with private conference rooms, game lawn, courtyards and guest suites.