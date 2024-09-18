JLL Arranges Sale of 276,529 SF Lakeview Innovation Center Flex Campus in Thousand Oaks, California

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the all-cash sale of Lakeview Innovation Center, a flex campus on 22.1 acres in Thousand Oaks. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to a partnership between Alta West Partners, an affiliate of Glendon Capital Management and A2 Capital Management for an undisclosed price. Michael Leggett, Jeffrey Bramson, Andrew Harper and William Poulsen of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Renovated in 2023, Lakeview Innovation Center offers 276,529 square feet of research-and-development (R&D) and office space. The campus includes an onsite Equinox fitness club, Earthbar, pickleball court, walking trails, a tenant lounge and multiple outdoor patio and collaborative spaces. The tenant roster includes Marvell Technologies and Rawlings, which benefit from the property’s infrastructure, including lab-grade HVAC, excess power capacity, ample clear heights, loading docks and backup generators.

Additionally, the asset offers expansion opportunities with M2 zoning, supporting up to 123,000 square feet of additional density for life sciences, R&D or office uses. The new ownership team plans to upgrade the common areas, restrooms, signage and landscaping.