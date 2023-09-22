Friday, September 22, 2023
JLL Arranges Sale of 280 Station Shopping Center in Birmingham

by John Nelson

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — JLL has arranged the sale of 280 Station, a 24,760-square-foot shopping center located in Birmingham. Tenants at the property, which was 91 percent leased at the time of sale, include Oasis Nails & Spa, Eyemart Express, Subway, Bedzzz Express, Isbell’s Jewelry, Budget Car Rental, Tint World, State Farm Insurance, Dunkin’ and Tao Massage. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Anton Serafini of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

