JLL Arranges Sale of 281,677 SF Industrial Park in Northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of 120 Interstate Northwest, a four-building light industrial business park in Atlanta. Adler Real Estate Partners acquired the property, which totals 281,677 square feet, for an undisclosed price. The park was 97 percent leased to 35 tenants at the time of sale.

Matt Wirth, Dennis Mitchell, Britton Burdette and Jim Freeman of JLL represented the seller, Albany Road Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Additionally, Melissa Rose, Bobby Norwood and Hunter Goldberg of JLL secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.