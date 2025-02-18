JLL Arranges Sale of 283-Unit Rafter Apartments in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale and financing of Rafter Apartments in Minneapolis. Located at 333 E. Hennepin Ave. and built in 2019, the 26-story property features 283 luxury units. Amenities include a rooftop pool and sundeck, fitness center, clubroom, coworking spaces and a maker’s room. Josh Talberg, Matthew Lawton, Joseph Peris and Kevin Girard of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Mortenson, The Excelsior Group and an institutional partner. Brandon Smith, Annie Rice and Scott Loving of JLL originated a Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, Roundhouse.