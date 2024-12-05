JLL Arranges Sale of 286-Unit Pier 33 Apartments in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of Pier 33, a 286-unit apartment community located at 901 Nutt St. in downtown Wilmington. Middle Street Partners purchased the luxury community from Dewitt Carolinas Inc. for an undisclosed price.

John Mikels, John Gavigan, Niki Dewberry and William Martin of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, Ward Smith and Brad Woolard of JLL originated a Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of Middle Street.

Built in 2021, Pier 33 features 21,000 square feet of retail space, including concepts Bonita Latin Fusion, Megarounds and Nautical Bowls. The property also features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style pool, pet spa, sky lounge, fitness center and coworking spaces.