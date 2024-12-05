Thursday, December 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built in 2021, Pier 33 in Wilmington, N.C., features 21,000 square feet of retail space, amenities and luxury apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 286-Unit Pier 33 Apartments in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina

by John Nelson

WILMINGTON, N.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of Pier 33, a 286-unit apartment community located at 901 Nutt St. in downtown Wilmington. Middle Street Partners purchased the luxury community from Dewitt Carolinas Inc. for an undisclosed price.

John Mikels, John Gavigan, Niki Dewberry and William Martin of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, Ward Smith and Brad Woolard of JLL originated a Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of Middle Street.

Built in 2021, Pier 33 features 21,000 square feet of retail space, including concepts Bonita Latin Fusion, Megarounds and Nautical Bowls. The property also features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style pool, pet spa, sky lounge, fitness center and coworking spaces.

You may also like

Muskin | Elam Group Negotiates Sale of Six...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Unit Multifamily...

Miller Construction, Foundry Break Ground on Two South...

Schostak Brothers Acquire 125,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Matthews Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Retail Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Gas Station,...

Largo Capital Places $9M Loan for Refinancing of...

JLL Capital Markets Negotiates $136.1M Sale of Beaumont...

Coldwell Banker Arranges $38M Sale of Holiday Inn...