JLL Arranges Sale of 29-Story Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale and acquisition financing of The Parker, a 29-story luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The sales price was $93.3 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Developed by Atlantic Residential, Shapack Partners and Focus Development in 2016, the 227-unit property features panoramic views of downtown Chicago. Units range from studios to three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, rooftop pool, clubroom, work-from-home space, outdoor dog run, indoor dog wash, private parking garage, package concierge system, dry-cleaning pickup lockers and bicycle storage. The property is located at 730 W. Couch Place, steps from the Randolph Street Restaurant Row.

Kevin Girard, Mark Stern, Zach Kaufman, Jennifer Hull and Colleen Watson of JLL represented the seller, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Atlantic Residential. Danny Kaufman, Matthew Schoenfeldt, Medina Spiodic, Mary Dooley, Rebecca Brielmaier and Yougsoo Yang of JLL arranged a fixed-rate, five-year acquisition loan through Northwestern Mutual Life on behalf of the buyer, JDL Development.