JLL Arranges Sale of 297,000 SF Industrial Building in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

W.W. Grainger fully occupies the facility, which is situated on 75 acres at 6590 Pritchard Road in Jacksonville’s West industrial submarket.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of Grainger Distribution Center, a 297,000-square-foot industrial building in Jacksonville. W.W. Grainger, a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating supplies, fully occupies the facility, which is situated on 75 acres at 6590 Pritchard Road in Jacksonville’s West industrial submarket. The seller and developer, TriGate Capital LLC, delivered the property in December. The center features 32-foot clear heights, 65 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, ESFR fire suppression and LED high-bay lighting. Britton Burdette, Pete Pittroff, Matt Wirth, Dennis Mitchell, Patrick Nally, Bret Felberg and Luke Pope of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Further details of the deal were not disclosed.