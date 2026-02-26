JLL Arranges Sale of 299-Acre Westin Hotel and Resort in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — For the third time in 10 years, JLL has arranged the sale of the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa, a 299-acre hospitality property located adjacent to the newly expanded Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island. Andrew Dickey, Maciej Polek and Derek Hayden of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Hersha Hotels and Resorts, a KSL portfolio company, purchased the resort for an undisclosed price.

In addition to 403 guestrooms, the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa features more than 51,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting venues, five food-and-beverage outlets, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Robert Cupp and Sam Snead, the 17-room Heavenly Spa by Westin, a resort-style pool with river views, tennis and pickleball facilities and an 18-hole disc golf course.