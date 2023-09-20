JLL Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Wildwood Apartments in Richmond, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of The Wildwood Apartments, a 300-unit multifamily community located within the Veranda master-planned development in the northern Houston suburb of Richmond. Built in 2022, The Wildwood features one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and private yards/patios. Amenities include a conservatory, dog parks, package lockers, a clubhouse with library and kitchen, pool and a fitness center. Dustin Selzer of JLL represented the seller, Allen Harrison Co., in the transaction. John Brownlee of JLL arranged acquisition financing through New York Life on behalf of the buyer, Price Realty Corp.