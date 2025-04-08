JLL Arranges Sale of 344-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of West Florida

PENSACOLA, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of The Edge, a 344-bed student housing property located near the University of West Florida campus in Pensacola. Built in 2017, the community offers 84 fully furnished units in three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, cyber café, coffee bistro, resort-style pool, grilling area and hammocks. The property was 97 percent leased for the 2024-2025 academic year at the time of sale.

Joe Ayers and Cliff Taylor of JLL arranged the disposition on behalf of the seller, Campus Realty Advisors. The buyer and terms of the transaction were not released.

The University of West Florida has experienced six consecutive years of enrollment growth, according to JLL, with a record-breaking class of 14,712 students for the 2024-2025 academic year.