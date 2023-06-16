Friday, June 16, 2023
JLL Arranges Sale of 347-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged the sale of Vue on MacGregor, a 347-bed student housing community that serves students at the University of Houston. Built in 2014, the community is located about a half mile from campus. Vue on MacGregor offers a mix of fully furnished one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units that were 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Amenities include dedicated study rooms, a pool, two fitness centers, business center and a dog park. Teddy Leatherman, Scott Clifton, Kevin Kazlow and Danielle Ric of JLL represented the seller, Trimont, and procured the buyer, Axonic Properties, in the deal.

