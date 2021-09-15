JLL Arranges Sale of 347-Unit Apartment Tower in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor District

BALTIMORE — JLL has arranged the sale of 225 North Calvert, a 347-unit, 17-story apartment tower in the Inner Harbor district of downtown Baltimore. Broadshore Capital Partners, in a joint venture with an undisclosed investment partner, purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Scott Clukies of Broadshore led the firm on the sales transaction. Walter Coker, Brian Crivella and Robert Jenkins of JLL represented the seller, CP Capital US, formerly known as HQ Capital Real Estate.

225 North Calvert features a mix of one- and two-bedroom residences designed with floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies and an in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool and lounge area, community game room, multimedia theater, health club, a pet exercise area and grooming stations.

The property is located close to the National Aquarium, Oriole Park at Camden Yards and the Baltimore Ravens home arena, M&T Bank Stadium. The apartment community is also situated adjacent to Mercy Hospital.

In 1967, 225 North Calvert was constructed as an office building, and in 2018, CP Capital completed a renovation converting the property to a Class A apartment tower. In addition to 347 apartment residences, the building also provides 9,535 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is currently fully leased to a DaVita dialysis center. The property also has 430 parking spaces.