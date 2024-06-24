Monday, June 24, 2024
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 352-Unit AMLI Doral Multifamily Community in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of AMLI Doral, a 352-unit multifamily community located at 11481 N.W. 41st St. in Doral, about 18 miles west of Miami. AMLI Residential sold the property to Pantzer Properties for an undisclosed price.

Developed in 2013, AMLI Doral comprises nine four-story buildings with apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts that average 1,058 square feet in size. Amenities at the community include a pool, fitness center, grilling stations, business center, lounge, clubhouse, playground, electric car charging stations and bike parking.

Maurice Habif, Simon Banke and Nick Lavin of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Additionally, Jamie Leachman, Amit Kakar and Sean O’Brien of JLL secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

