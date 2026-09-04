Friday, September 4, 2026
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Sea-Harbor
Sea Harbor Office Center features 356,514 square feet of office space.
AcquisitionsFloridaOfficeSoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 356,514 SF Office Building in Orlando

by Abby Cox

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Sea Harbor Office Center, a 356,514-square-foot office building located across from SeaWorld in Orlando. Robbie McEwan, Tucker Brooks and Jesse Jones of JLL represented the seller, Northridge Capital LLC, in the transaction. Duvalla Investments and Epoch Residential purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Originally built in 1984, the eight-story office building features a full-service cafeteria, fitness center, two separate lobbies and a five-story parking garage with 1,250 spaces, as well as an additional 380 surface parking spaces. The 14.2-acre site features Planned Development (PD) zoning that allows for future hotel and/or residential development.

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