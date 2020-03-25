REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 3,596-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in New York City, Boston

Pictured is the self-storage property at 5002 2nd Ave. in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY AND BOSTON — JLL has arranged the sale of three-property self-storage portfolio totaling 3,596 units. The facilities are located in the greater New York City and Boston areas. The assets were all constructed in 2018 or 2019 and are located at 5002 2nd Ave. in Brooklyn; 479 5th Ave. in New Rochelle; and 490 Eastern Ave. in metro Boston. Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza, Andrew Scandalios and Coleman Benedict of JLL represented the sellers, affiliates of Banner Real Estate Group. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of California-based REIT Public Storage.

