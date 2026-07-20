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Whitehall-Plaza
The site of Whitehall Plaza, a shopping center in the Lehigh Valley, at the intersection of Route 145/MacArthur Road and Route 22 sees more than 41,000 vehicles per day.
AcquisitionsNortheastPennsylvaniaRetail

JLL Arranges Sale of 365,071 SF Shopping Center in Whitehall, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WHITEHALL, PA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Whitehall Plaza, a 365,071-square-foot shopping center located in the Lehigh Valley. Tenants at the open-air center include Floor & Décor, Wawa, The Gravity Vault, Community Bank, Saladworks, Philly Pretzel Factory, Pizza Hut, Health Network Labs, Five Guys and FedEx. Jim Galbally, Patrick Higgins and JP Colussi of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, Mishorim Gold Group, which plans to invest in capital improvements to the property, was self-represented.

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