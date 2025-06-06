Friday, June 6, 2025
JLL Arranges Sale of 371,976 SF Industrial Portfolio Near Miami Airport

by John Nelson

MIAMI — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Airport Trade Center, a 371,976-square-foot light-industrial portfolio in Miami. Situated adjacent to the Miami International Airport, the site features three cross-dock buildings that sit on 13.8 acres.

Luis Castillo, Cody Brais and Taylor Osborne of JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Melissa Rose and Jovi Rodriguez of the firm’s Debt Advisory team secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, East Capital Partners.

