JLL Arranges Sale of 372-Room, Marriott-Branded Hotel Portfolio in Weehawken, New Jersey

The EnVue Autograph Collection Port Imperial in Weehawken, New Jersey totals 208 rooms.

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — JLL has arranged the sale of a 372-room, Marriott-branded hotel portfolio in the Northern New Jersey community of Weehawken. The portfolio comprises the 208-key EnVue Autograph Collection Port Imperial and the 164-key Residence Inn Port Imperial. Both hotels opened within the last five years and are situated along the Hudson River, offering guests ferry access to Manhattan. JLL represented the seller, Veris Residential, in the transaction. Navika Capital Group purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.





