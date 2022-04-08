REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 383,346 SF Champions Village Retail Power Center in Northwest Houston

Randalls, a subsidiary of Idaho-based grocer Albertson's, serves as the largest anchor tenant at Champions Village in Houston. The center enjoys a daily traffic count in excess of 58,000 vehicles.

HOUSTON — JLL has arrange the sale of Champions Village, a 383,346-square-foot retail power center situated on 31.5 acres in northwest Houston. Retailers at the property include grocer Randalls, Barnes & Noble, T.J. Maxx, Tuesday Morning, Kirklands, Jenny Craig, Supercuts, Bath & Body Works, Body & Brain Yoga and Berkeley Eye Center. Restaurant users include La Madeleine, Don Ramons Mexican Restaurant, Cassandra’s Louisiana Kitchen and MOD Pizza. Chris Gerard, Ryan West, Sherri Rollins and Ethan Goldberg of JLL represented the seller, New Market Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based REIT Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., in the transaction. New Jersey-based First National Realty Partners acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

