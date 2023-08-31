Thursday, August 31, 2023
JLL Arranges Sale of 40,589 SF Shopping Center in Rowlett, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROWLETT, TEXAS — JLL has arranged the sale of Lake Pointe Market, a 40,589-square-foot shopping center in Rowlett, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as PetCo, DCP Equity Partners, Burger Island, OneMain Financial, Bank of America, Verizon Wireless and SuperCuts. Adam Howells, Chris Gerard and Megan Babovec of JLL represented the seller, Main Street Investment Co., in the deal and procured Ohio-based retail REIT Phillips Edison & Co. as the buyer.

