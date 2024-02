HOUSTON — JLL has arranged the sale of Northwest Logistics Center, a 411,460-square-foot industrial facility in northwest Houston. The cross-dock building was constructed in 2018 and features 138 dock doors and 32-foot clear heights. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss, Parker McCormack, Tom Weber, Lance Young, Pauli Kerr, Matthew Barge and Brooke Petzold of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, New York City-based Sterling Investors.