JLL Arranges Sale of 42-Story Office Tower in Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of 100 North Tampa, a 572,111-square-foot office tower in downtown Tampa’s central business district (CBD). At 42 stories, the high-rise is the tallest building in Tampa and was 83 percent leased at the time of sale.

Hermen Rodriguez, Ike Ojala, Matthew McCormack, Robbie McEwan, Blake Koletic, Max Lescano and Hunter Smith of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity, and the sales price was not disclosed.

Amenities at 100 North Tampa include concierge service, a retail bank branch with ATMs, sundry shop, fitness center, conference rooms and a parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations and car detailing. The previous owner recently executed a $21 million renovation prior to the sale.

Built in 1992, the tower has achieved LEED Gold, WiredScore Platinum and ENERGY STAR certifications, according to the property website.