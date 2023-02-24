REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 430,920 SF Sagebrook Home Distribution Center in Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Home décor company Sagebrook Home fully occupies the distribution center in Charleston, S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. —JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Sagebrook Home Distribution Center, a 430,920-square-foot facility located at 574 Trade Center Parkway within the Charleston Trade Center. Completed in 2021, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to Sagebrook Home, a home décor company with showrooms in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and High Point, N.C. Stockbridge acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Dave Andrews, Pete Pittroff, Patrick Nally and Josh McArdle of JLL represented the seller, Lightstone Group, in the transaction.





