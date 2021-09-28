JLL Arranges Sale of 431,710 SF Logistics Center at McKinney in Metro Dallas

Logistics Center at McKinney totals 431,710 square feet across two buildings.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — JLL has arranged the sale of Logistics Center at McKinney, a 431,710-square-foot industrial property located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The development consists of two rear-load buildings totaling 129,914 and 301,796 square feet. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller, Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners, in the transaction. Thor Equities Group purchased the property for an undisclosed price.