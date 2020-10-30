REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 434,000 SF Distribution Center in Suburban Cleveland

Victory Commerce Center sits on 40 acres in Glenwillow.

GLENWILLOW, OHIO — JLL has arranged the sale of Victory Commerce Center in Glenwillow, a suburb of Cleveland. The sales price was undisclosed. Developed in 2019, the 434,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment center features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 dock-high doors, nine drive-in doors and LED lighting. It is situated on 40 acres within the larger Diamond Business Center. John Huguenard and Sean Devaney of JLL represented the seller, Illinois-based Westminster Capital. Matthew Schoenfeldt, Michael Gigliotti, Mike Tepedino and Brian Walsh of JLL secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Investcorp.

