JLL Arranges Sale of 434,000 SF Distribution Center in Suburban Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Victory Commerce Center sits on 40 acres in Glenwillow.

GLENWILLOW, OHIO — JLL has arranged the sale of Victory Commerce Center in Glenwillow, a suburb of Cleveland. The sales price was undisclosed. Developed in 2019, the 434,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment center features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 dock-high doors, nine drive-in doors and LED lighting. It is situated on 40 acres within the larger Diamond Business Center. John Huguenard and Sean Devaney of JLL represented the seller, Illinois-based Westminster Capital. Matthew Schoenfeldt, Michael Gigliotti, Mike Tepedino and Brian Walsh of JLL secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Investcorp.