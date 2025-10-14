JLL Arranges Sale of 436,424 SF Distribution Center in Fontana, California

FONTANA, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets, on behalf of of REDA and a commingled fund managed by Clarion Partners, has arranged the sale of 11119 Juniper Avenue, a Class A distribution facility in Fontana. Terms of the transaction were not released. Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp.) leases the 436,424-square-foot Class A center on a long-term basis.

Patrick Nally, Makenna Peter and Evan Moran of JLL represented the seller in the deal. Cody Clayton and Patrick Wood of JLL handled leasing of the asset. Bruce Ganong, Peter Thompson and Taylor Gimian of JLL secured acquisition financing for the undisclosed buyer.