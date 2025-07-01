JLL Arranges Sale of 447-Bed Student Housing Community Serving Illinois State University

NORMAL, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of The Flats at ISU, a 447-bed student housing community serving students at Illinois State University in Normal. Completed between 2011 and 2014, The Flats at ISU features 155 units in studio through four-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a fitness center, study spaces, tenant lounges and outdoor grilling areas. At 99 percent occupied for the 2024-2025 academic year, the property benefits from Illinois State University’s record enrollment of 21,546 students, including its largest freshman class in 37 years, according to JLL. Scott Clifton, Kevin Kazlow and Jack Goldberger of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Campus Advantage and Heitman. Jackson Dearborn Partners was the buyer.