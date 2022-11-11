JLL Arranges Sale of 450,033 SF Logistics Center in Graniteville, South Carolina

Global Avenue Logistics Center sits on a 30-acre site within the Sage Mill Industrial Park in Graniteville, S.C.

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. — JLL has brokered the sale of Global Avenue Logistics Center, a 450,033-square-foot, multi-tenant logistics facility located in the western South Carolina city of Graniteville. The facility, which comprises 30 acres, is located at 1043 Global Ave. within Sage Mill Industrial Park. Edgewater Ventures and Singerman Real Estate sold the property for an undisclosed price. Pete Pittroff, Britton Burdette, Patrick Nally, Dave Andrews and Zach Lloyd of JLL represented the sellers and procured the buyer, LM Real Estate Partners, in the transaction.