JLL Arranges Sale of 456,417 SF Warehouse in Suburban Chicago

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a 456,417-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago-area community of Melrose Park for an undisclosed price. The property, located at 1400 N. 25th Ave., is fully leased to 15 tenants in the warehouse, distribution, food production, showroom and sports and entertainment sectors. The building features 15 dock-high doors, 22 drive-in doors and clear heights ranging from 18 to 24 feet. Ed Halaburt, Robin Stolberg and John Huguenard of JLL represented the seller, Baker Development Corp., which completed extensive renovations to the property in 2019. Glen Una Management was the buyer.