Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Eisenhauer North Business Park in San Antoniois located less than two miles from I-35.
JLL Arranges Sale of 458,439 SF Industrial Park in Northeast San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has arranged the sale of Eisenhauer North Business Park,a 458,439-square-foot industrial park in northeast San Antonio. Completed in mid-2023, the development comprises three buildings that range in size from 119,200 to 186,324 square feet. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 109 total dock-high doors, six drive-in doors and aggregate parking for 163 trailers and 330 cars. NIT Industrial sold the property to Goldman Sachs for an undisclosed price. Trent Agnew, Kyle Mueller, Witt Westbrook and Charles Strauss of JLL brokered the deal.

