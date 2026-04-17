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8000-Baymeadows
Foundry Commercial plans to redevelop 8000 Baymeadows, a 458,617-square-foot office campus located in Jacksonville, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 458,617 SF Office Campus in Jacksonville, Buyer Plans Redevelopment

by Abby Cox

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of 8000 Baymeadows Way, a 458,617-square-foot office campus located in Jacksonville’s Butler/Baymeadows submarket. Robbie McEwan, Tucker Brooks, Hunter Smith, Jesse Jones and Jesse Shimp of JLL represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Orlando-based Foundry Commercial. J. Paul Reynolds represented Foundry Commercial in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

8000 Baymeadows Way spans five buildings and previously served as an office campus. Foundry Commercial plans to redevelop the property.

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