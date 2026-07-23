Thursday, July 23, 2026
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Singing River Cancer Center in Florence, Ala., is a single-story cancer center operated by OneOncology affiliates.
AcquisitionsAlabamaHealthcareSoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 45,904 SF Outpatient Medical Facility in Florence, Alabama

by John Nelson

FLORENCE, ALA. — JLL has arranged the sale of Singing River Cancer Center, a 45,904-square-foot outpatient medical facility located at 180 Cox Creek Parkway S in Florence, a city in North Alabama’s Tennessee Valley region. Purpose-built on a 6.6-acre site in 2020, Singing River is a single-story cancer center operated by OneOncology affiliates.

Evan Kovac, Andrew Milne, John Chun, Matt DiCesare and Timothy Joyce of JLL’s Medical Properties Group represented the seller, Cypress West Partners, in the transaction. The buyer, a joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate, purchased Singing River for an undisclosed price.

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