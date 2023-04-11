Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Intersect Development Group delivered the property, which is part of Pace Logistics Center in Auburndale, Fla., earlier this year.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 464,400 SF Distribution Center in Auburndale, Florida

by John Nelson

AUBURNDALE, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of Building 100, a 464,000-square-foot, cross-dock distribution facility located at Pace Logistics Center in Auburndale. The seller, Intersect Development Group, delivered the property earlier this year. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Luis Castillo, Britton Burdette, Cody Brais and Taylor Osborne of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Paul Spellman, Taylor Allison and Emma Buch of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Located on a 30-acre site at 1234 Pace Road, Building 100 features 40-foot clear heights, a 60-foot speed bay, dock levelers and a 185- to 190-foot truck court.

