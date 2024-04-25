Thursday, April 25, 2024
Oakmont Apartments was built in 1974.
JLL Arranges Sale of 48-Unit Oakmont Apartments in Coon Rapids, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

COON RAPIDS, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Oakmont Apartments in Coon Rapids, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1974, the 48-unit multifamily property features an onsite laundry facility, garage parking and access to the neighboring Pheasant Ridge Park. Josh Talberg and Bill Mork of JLL represented the seller, Gaughan Cos. The asset was part of Gaughan’s Minnesota Legacy Apartment Portfolio, which consists of nearly 800 units. The buyer was a local private investor.

