BURNSVILLE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Shalimar Estates, a 48-unit townhome rental community in Burnsville, about 15 miles south of downtown Minneapolis. Located at 13340 Parkwood Drive, the property features three-bedroom units within attached three-story buildings with garages on the ground level. Josh Talberg and Bill Mork of JLL represented the seller, Gaughan Cos. Shalimar Estates was part of Gaughan’s larger 800-unit Minnesota Legacy Apartment Portfolio.