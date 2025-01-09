JLL Arranges Sale of 480-Unit Apartment Complex in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of 610 West Apartments, a 480-unit apartment complex in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Park. Built between 2016 and 2018, the property features four buildings with units averaging 1,003 square feet. Amenities include three swimming pools, two courtyards, a 22,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, sauna, golf simulator and heated underground parking. Josh Talberg and Joseph Peris of JLL represented the seller, The Doran Group. Scott Loving, Ken Dayton and Pat McMullen of JLL originated acquisition financing through Fannie Mae on behalf of the buyer, Spyglass Capital Partners.