The location of Connection Park Logistics Center in San Antonio offers immediate access to three major regional highways
JLL Arranges Sale of 490,083 SF Distribution Center in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has arranged the sale of Connection Park Logistics Center, a 490,083-square-foot distribution center in San Antonio. Completed earlier this year, Connection Park Logistics Center sits on 42.2 acres and features 36-foot clear heights, six ramped doors and 348 trailer and car parking spaces. Trent Agnew and Josh Villarreal of JLL represented the seller, Houston-based Triten Real Estate Partners, in the transaction and procured the buyer, CAPSTAR Real Estate. Jarrod McCabe and Blake Jones, also with JLL, arranged an equity partnership between CAPSTAR Real Estate and an undisclosed investor and secured a floating-rate, interest-only acquisition loan from Prime Finance for the buyer.

