JLL Arranges Sale of 491,329 SF Industrial Facility in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — JLL has arranged the sale of 50 Innovation Drive, a 491,329-square-foot industrial facility in Savannah. LBA Logistics purchased the property, which sold vacant, for an undisclosed price. Britton Burdette, Dennis Mitchell, Jim Freeman, Bob Currie and Tim McCarthy of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Situated approximately six miles from the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal, the industrial facility features 32-foot clear heights, 200-foot truck courts, 106 dock-high doors and 149 trailer parking spaces.

