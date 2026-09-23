Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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SkyREM acquired Building IV at Westpoint Business Park in Mooresville, Ind.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

JLL Arranges Sale of 500,406 SF Industrial Building Near Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MOORESVILLE, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Westpoint Business Park, Building IV, a 500,406-square-foot sustainable food packaging building in Mooresville near Indianapolis. Completed in 2022, the cross-dock facility is fully leased to a packaging and manufacturing company. It features a clear height of 40 feet, 52 dock-high doors, three drive-in doors, a 140-foot truck court, 319 automobile parking spaces and 60 trailer parking positions. The property also includes 12,417 square feet of office space. John Huguenard, Ed Halaburt, Will McCormack and Cameron Chandra of JLL represented the seller, Ambrose. SkyREM acquired the asset.

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