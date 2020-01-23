JLL Arranges Sale of 504-Bed Student Housing Community Near Mississippi State University

Lakeside Student Living offers 504 student beds near Mississippi State University.

STARKVILLE, MISS. — JLL has arranged the sale of Lakeside Student Living, a 504-bed student housing community located near the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville. The property opened in 2006 and features a mix of studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units. Community amenities include a fitness complex, swimming pool, volleyball court, hammock beach, computer lab and private study lounges. Scott Clifton, Stewart Hayes and Barry Brown of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and terms of the transaction were also not disclosed.