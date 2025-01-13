Monday, January 13, 2025
Horizon Realty Advisors purchased Campus Circle, which features 524 beds across 181 units.
JLL Arranges Sale of 524-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

by Kristin Harlow

URBANA, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale and financing of Campus Circle, a 524-bed student housing community in Urbana near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Scott Clifton, Kevin Kazlow and Jack Goldberger of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Blue Vista Capital Management LLC. Jake Wisness, Dan Kearns, Mike Brady, Sam Tarter and Bill Maloney of JLL originated a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Freddie Mac on behalf of the buyer, Horizon Realty Advisors. Campus Circle, located at 1010 W. University Ave., is within walking distance of the College of Engineering and the university’s Main Quad.

