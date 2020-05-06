REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 539,109 SF Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Chicago

The five properties are located in Tinley Park.

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a five-property industrial portfolio totaling 539,109 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park. The sales price was undisclosed. A sixth building within the portfolio is set to close later this month. The properties are located within the I-80 industrial corridor and in the northeast portion of Will County. Kurt Sarbaugh, Robin Stolberg, John Hugenard, Ed Halaburt and Sean Devaney of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. High Street Logistics Properties purchased the portfolio via High Street Real Estate Fund VI, the Boston-based company’s sixth investment vehicle.

