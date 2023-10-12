JLL Arranges Sale of 54,120 SF Retail Center in Suburban Chicago

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of The Overlook at Oakbrook, a 54,120-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook Terrace. Built from 2022 to 2023, the fully leased property consists of seven single-tenant and multi-tenant buildings. Some of the tenants include Guidepost, Lazy Dog, Panera and Vet Emergency Group. Alex Sharrin, Michael Nieder, John Detlaff and Noel O’Donnel of JLL represented the seller, GW Properties, and procured the buyer, MetLife Investment Management.