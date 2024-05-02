Thursday, May 2, 2024
Built in 2017, the Charlotte distribution center was fully leased at the time of sale to CBI Workplace Solutions.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 60,000 SF Industrial Facility in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of CBI Distribution Center, a 60,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 2817 Westinghouse Blvd. in Charlotte. Built in 2017 within two miles of the I-485/I-77 interchange, the distribution center was fully leased at the time of sale to CBI Workplace Solutions, with 6.5 years of lease term remaining.

An unnamed family investment company based in Charlottesville, Va., purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Dave Andrews, Pete Pittroff, Josh McArdle and Michael Lewis of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Zurich Alternative Asset Management, in the transaction.

