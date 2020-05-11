REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 636-Unit Self-Storage Property in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

21st Century Self Storage in Miami was originally constructed in the 1950s and was converted to a self-storage facility in 2003.

MIAMI — JLL has arranged the sale of 21st Century Self Storage, a 636-unit facility in Miami. The 37,242-square-foot asset features climate-controlled units and 26 parking spaces. The building was originally constructed in the 1950s and was converted to self-storage in 2003. The building is located at 200 NW 79th St., eight miles north of downtown Miami. Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza and Manny de Zárraga of JLL represented the seller, 21st Century Self Storage, in the transaction. Amsdell Cos. and Compass Self Storage purchased the facility for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business