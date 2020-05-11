JLL Arranges Sale of 636-Unit Self-Storage Property in Miami

21st Century Self Storage in Miami was originally constructed in the 1950s and was converted to a self-storage facility in 2003.

MIAMI — JLL has arranged the sale of 21st Century Self Storage, a 636-unit facility in Miami. The 37,242-square-foot asset features climate-controlled units and 26 parking spaces. The building was originally constructed in the 1950s and was converted to self-storage in 2003. The building is located at 200 NW 79th St., eight miles north of downtown Miami. Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza and Manny de Zárraga of JLL represented the seller, 21st Century Self Storage, in the transaction. Amsdell Cos. and Compass Self Storage purchased the facility for an undisclosed price.