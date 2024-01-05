JLL Arranges Sale of 64-Bed Inpatient Behavioral Facility in Greenwood, Indiana

GREENWOOD, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of the Medical Behavioral Hospital of Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The 64-bed, 42,609-square-foot inpatient behavioral facility is located in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood. Constructed in 2022, the property offers general acute care psychiatric services. It serves as the second location in Indianapolis NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals, a provider of inpatient behavioral health services with seven hospitals. There are 19 years remaining on the lease for the Greenwood facility. Mindy Berman, Brannan Knott and Vasili Davos of JLL represented the seller, Medistar, and arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.