JLL Arranges Sale of 69,396 SF Abercorn Walk Shopping Center in Savannah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Abercorn Walk is anchored by The Fresh Market.

SAVANNAH, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Abercorn Walk, a 69,396-square-foot retail center in Savannah. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Michols of JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller. Chattanooga-based GBT Realty Corp. purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Abercorn Walk is anchored by The Fresh Market. Other tenants at the property include Ethan Allen, Soma Intimates, White House Black Market, Chico’s, Nadeau, Jos. A. Bank, J. Jill, Talbots, StretchLab and Cycle Bar.

Located at 5525 Abercorn St., the property is situated 20 miles from Tybee Island and 14.5 miles from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.