JLL Arranges Sale of 701 San Marco Office Tower in Downtown Jacksonville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

701 San Marco comprises a seven-story west wing and a 19-story east wing connected by a pedestrian walkway over San Marco Boulevard in downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of 701 San Marco, a 700,000-square-foot office tower located in the Southbank district of downtown Jacksonville. Hermen Rodriguez, Robbie McEwan, Ike Ojala, Matthew McCormack and Peter Politi of JLL represented the seller, The Prudential Insurance Company of America, in the sale of the property to Bradford Allen Investment Advisors. The sales price was not disclosed. 701 San Marco represents the second major investment in Jacksonville for Bradford Allen. The property comprises a seven-story west wing and a 19-story east wing connected by a pedestrian walkway over San Marco Boulevard. Amenities include 13 conference rooms, restaurant space on the ground floor, a 282-seat cafeteria, 1,277 garage parking spaces and 945 surface parking spaces. The property is currently 60 percent leased to tenants including Prudential Insurance, Interline Brands and The Army Corps. of Engineers. The property is positioned on 14.5 acres within steps of the popular St. John’s Riverwalk.