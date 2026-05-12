JLL Arranges Sale of 76,426 SF Shopping Center in North Dallas

DALLAS — JLL has arranged the sale of Shops at Mockingbird, a 76,426-square-foot shopping center in North Dallas. The center was built on 6.4 acres adjacent to Dallas Love Field Airport in 2008. LA Fitness anchors the property, which was 94.7 percent occupied at the time of sale. Additional tenants include Family Dollar, Tropical Smoothie, Leslie’s Pool Supplies and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Adam Howells, Erin Lazarus and Michael Jankovich of JLL represented the seller, locally based investment firm Dunhill Partners, in the transaction.